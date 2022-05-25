Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young soul who witnessed the shooting at Robb Elementary School is speaking out about her terrifying experience.

Nine-year-old Davany Garza was playing with her friends at the school playground when her coach told the students to run away from the school.

Garza says he told everyone to run and hide in a classroom until the scene cleared.

During that time, Garza says many of her fellow colleagues were terrified and scared of losing their friends or siblings.

Garza says two family members close to her got shot and sustained injuries but fortunately they were non-life-threatening.

After everything she experienced Davany says she feels nervous.

