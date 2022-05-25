Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Students recognized as Eighth Graders of the Year

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local students who proved themselves to be outstanding students both in and out of the classroom were recognized on Tuesday.

Students from middle schools across Laredo were named Eighth Graders of the Year.

This honor comes thanks to their hard work, devotion, managing a level of academic excellence and being a positive role model in their communities.

Congratulations to all the students on a job well done!

