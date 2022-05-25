A Sunny, Hotter Stretch of Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler drier airmass has arrived from the Great Plains. Clear skies will allow heat to escape from the surface to space overnight, allowing us to cool into the 60′s. Bright sunshine and the noon time sun reaching close to overhead will quickly begin a return to hotter temperatures. we will warm into the 90′s Thursday, and 100F heat will likely return this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.