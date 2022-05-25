Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

A Sunny, Hotter Stretch of Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler drier airmass has arrived from the Great Plains. Clear skies will allow heat to escape from the surface to space overnight, allowing us to cool into the 60′s. Bright sunshine and the noon time sun reaching close to overhead will quickly begin a return to hotter temperatures. we will warm into the 90′s Thursday, and 100F heat will likely return this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Resident says storm caused thousands of dollars of damages
Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages

Latest News

Lightning and a thunder
Lightning and a thunder
When it rains it pours
When it rains it pours!
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance at Dawn, Sunnier Weather Follows
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Strong Thunderstorms Tonight