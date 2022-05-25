UISD discusses safety in the wake of recent school shooting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District has reached out to school officials in Uvalde to offer sympathy and support in the wake of the deadly school shooting.

Gonzalez says during a time when students, parents and teachers should be celebrating the end of the school year and looking forward to the next chapter of their lives, tragedy strikes and has taken the lives of several elementary school students and educators.

UISD officials say they are doing everything to make sure their students are kept safe.

The school district will be hosting a press conference on Wednesday May 25 at 10 a.m. at the UISXD Board Room where they will discuss strategies and precautions that the school district will take to continue to keep its students and staff safe.

Gonzalez goes on to say, “Safety has always been, and will continue to be our number one priority at UISD!”

During the conference UISD Police Chief Ray Garner said the officials in Uvalde are close friends to the UISD family and they have worked together to implement safety measures in each school district.

Garner says we need to do more to be prepared for instances like what happened in Uvalde.

He says it’s not a matter of if it happens, it’s a matter of when it can happen.

He asks parents, staff and the community to reach out if they suspect any suspicious behavior or if they see anything out of the ordinary.

