LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the saying goes when it rains it pours!

At around 10 p.m. the clouds started to move into the South Texas area bringing a lot of moisture.

With that moisture we’ll get strong winds, heavy rain and a bit of hail.

Overall the northern part of town will be getting hit the hardest with winds coming in at 80 miles per hour.

We could get some more rain as we head into the late evening hours and into Wednesday morning.

