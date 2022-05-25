Your blood donations can help the victims of Uvalde

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On the heels of Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, a need for blood has surfaced as hospitals find themselves continuing to treat the injured.

In response, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center which supplies blood to over a hundred hospitals and clinics in 48 counties in south Texas, transported 15 units of blood to Uvalde Memorial Hospital at around noon on Tuesday.

Minutes later, a second request was made by the hospital for an additional 10 units.

Roger Ruiz with the blood center says they remain on standby in case more blood is needed so they are hosting blood drives in Laredo next week.

He says each pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Ruiz says, “Your blood is made up of different components and each patient is unique and different of what they actually need when we say a blood transfusion. Your blood has three components, platelets, plasma and red blood cells, so each one serves and each shares a different function of what it does in your body.”

The first blood drive next week is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at the Webb County Sheriff’s office headquarters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second is the following day on Thursday at the Laredo Police Department from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, visit southtexasblood.org.

