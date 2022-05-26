Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Accident causes delays on Calton and Springfield

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two accidents cause temporary traffic delays in two separate parts of Laredo.

One accident happened on Calton Road and Springfield.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Video shows two vehicles with severe frontal damage.

No word on if there were any injuries.

Laredo Police had to close the intersection to the traveling public to clear the area and investigate the scene.

The other accident happened on McPherson and Country Club Drive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
Davany Garza
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

Latest News

President Biden to comfort families of Uvalde, Texas
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Laredo Police officers offer support in Uvalde
Generic gun photo
Convicted murderer sentenced to prison for stolen firearm
Accident causes delays on Calton and Springfield