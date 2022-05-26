Accident causes delays on Calton and Springfield

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two accidents cause temporary traffic delays in two separate parts of Laredo.

One accident happened on Calton Road and Springfield.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Video shows two vehicles with severe frontal damage.

No word on if there were any injuries.

Laredo Police had to close the intersection to the traveling public to clear the area and investigate the scene.

The other accident happened on McPherson and Country Club Drive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.