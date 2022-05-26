LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to a two vehicle accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive.

Details are light at the moment, but a white Dodge Ram pick up truck crashed into a pole; meanwhile a Toyota Camry that was heading north somehow ended up underneath the Truck.

At least two people who were sent to the hospital.

Authorities are at the scene assessing some of the damages.

A light pole was also damaged in the accident. Crews are safely working to fix the damages.

As a result, Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.