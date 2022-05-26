Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to a two vehicle accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive.

Details are light at the moment, but a white Dodge Ram pick up truck crashed into a pole; meanwhile a Toyota Camry that was heading north somehow ended up underneath the Truck.

At least two people who were sent to the hospital.

Authorities are at the scene assessing some of the damages.

A light pole was also damaged in the accident. Crews are safely working to fix the damages.

As a result, Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
Davany Garza
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Resident says storm caused thousands of dollars of damages
Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
South Texas Blood & Tissue Center helps victims of Uvalde
Texans travel to Uvalde to donate blood
Texans travel to Uvalde to donate blood
Texans travel to Uvalde to donate blood
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses