Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and Laredo Police shut down a stash house in south Laredo.
The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a call from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity at a home on Market Street.
When agents and police searched the home, they found 63 undocumented immigrants, along with several unaccompanied minors.
They came into the states from a variety of countries including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.
All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.