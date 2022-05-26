Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and Laredo Police shut down a stash house in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a call from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity at a home on Market Street.

When agents and police searched the home, they found 63 undocumented immigrants, along with several unaccompanied minors.

They came into the states from a variety of countries including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

