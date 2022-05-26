Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Convicted murderer sentenced to prison for stolen firearm

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted murderer is sent to prison for illegally possessing a stolen firearm.

Willie Randolph Moss Jr, 34, from Houston pleaded guilty and has been handed a two year and nine-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release.

As a convicted felon, Moss cannot use or possess a firearm.

In January, authorities found Moss in possession of a pistol while traveling on I-35 north of Laredo as he tried to avoid a Border Patrol checkpoint.

In 2006, Moss had been sent to prison for 15 years for committing murder during a robbery.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
Davany Garza
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

Latest News

Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
President Biden to comfort families of Uvalde, Texas
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Laredo Police officers offer support in Uvalde