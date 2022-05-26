Convicted murderer sentenced to prison for stolen firearm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted murderer is sent to prison for illegally possessing a stolen firearm.

Willie Randolph Moss Jr, 34, from Houston pleaded guilty and has been handed a two year and nine-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release.

As a convicted felon, Moss cannot use or possess a firearm.

In January, authorities found Moss in possession of a pistol while traveling on I-35 north of Laredo as he tried to avoid a Border Patrol checkpoint.

In 2006, Moss had been sent to prison for 15 years for committing murder during a robbery.

