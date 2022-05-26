Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Graduation ceremonies at Sames Auto Arena to cause traffic

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who frequently take Loop 20 as part of their afternoon commute will be experiencing heavier traffic on Thursday.

Two schools are expected to hold their commencement ceremonies on Thursday afternoon at the Sames Auto Arena.

The Nixon High School Graduation will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. and then Cigarroa High School will have theirs at 6 p.m.

Authorities are advising motorists to anticipate a high volume of traffic on Loop 20 and Jacaman near the arena.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution during these hours.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
Davany Garza
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

Latest News

Laredo Police lend helping hand in Uvalde
Laredo Police officers offer support in Uvalde
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Agents and authorities shut down stash house
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Graduation ceremonies at Sames Auto Arena to cause traffic