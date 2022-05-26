Graduation ceremonies at Sames Auto Arena to cause traffic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who frequently take Loop 20 as part of their afternoon commute will be experiencing heavier traffic on Thursday.

Two schools are expected to hold their commencement ceremonies on Thursday afternoon at the Sames Auto Arena.

The Nixon High School Graduation will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. and then Cigarroa High School will have theirs at 6 p.m.

Authorities are advising motorists to anticipate a high volume of traffic on Loop 20 and Jacaman near the arena.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution during these hours.

