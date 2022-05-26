Shop Local
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -According to multiple media outlets including KSAT, the husband of one of the teachers who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has also passed away.

Family members have confirmed that Irma Garcia’s husband Joe passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday that was believed to have been caused due to grief.

According to Irma Garcia’s online teacher’s biography, the couple had been married for 24 years and have four children.

The two leave behind four children.

