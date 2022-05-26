KGNS Special Report: Uvalde school shooting, a living nightmare

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More details are unraveling about the tragic shooting that left 21 people dead, nineteen of which were kids who were just days away from their summer vacation.

The City of Uvalde remains in morning and is still coming to terms with the fact that their city is the scene of the worst mass school shootings since Sandy Hook and the worst in the state’s history.

On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Uvalde to pledge his support for a community looking for comfort in a time of mourning.

Uvalde resident Sandra Rivera says it’s hurtful and scary and like many she has no words to describe what she is feeling.

For Sandra the past 36 hours have been a living nightmare.

She says she knows several of the parents whose children were among the ones killed.

Sandra says, “Things like this can’t show you anything besides hurt and pain because you don’t know what’s going to happen you think you’re sending your kids to school to learn and to be ok and all of a sudden this happens.”

Governor Abbott was in Uvalde Wednesday trying to put into words the sheer devastation left after Tuesday afternoon’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

That shooting left twenty-one people dead.

Among the dead nineteen children who were celebrating the end of the school year.

New details are emerging about the moments leading up to the shooting that forever changed the lives of 21 families here Uvalde.

The gunman, Samuel Ramos, an 18-year-old drop out began his shooting spree at his grandmother’s house where he was living.

He shot her in the face, took her car, crashed into a ditch which is when he jumped the school fence and managed to make his way into the hallway and eventually a fourth-grade classroom.

Police say there were no warning signs, only three social media posts.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw says, “At approximately 11 o’clock he announced on Facebook that he was going to shoot his grandmother, he shot his grandmother, he re-reported that he had shot her and after that he reported he was going to a school quote to attack it he didn’t identify the specific school, but he did say elementary.”

Despite Ramos not having a history of mental health issues, Governor Abbott says incidents like these are the result of mental health, not gun control.

Abbot says, “Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge period we as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge.”

Nevertheless, people living here in Uvalde are still in shock never thinking that something like this could happen in their small hometown and giving parents one bit of advice.

