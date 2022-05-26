Laredo Police officers offer support in Uvalde

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many people, organizations and agencies showed up to Uvalde to offer support to the community including Laredo’s finest.

On Wednesday, a group of Laredo Police officers from the Laredo Police Officers Association traveled to the small community to lend a helping hand.

Most of the officers are originally from Uvalde and felt compelled to make the trip back to their hometown in this time of need.

Tuesday shooting impacted so many families including the family of a law enforcement officer.

We spoke with Sergeant Luis Mata who is heartbroken for his fellow men in blue.

Sergeant Mata says, “Words can’t fathom to put what that officer is going through, you know, I put myself in that situation, having two daughters of my own and they both go to public school down in Laredo and god forbid something were to happen.”

Mata said they were there to provide support in any whether it was with crowd control, investigating, public relations or just giving out food.

They say they were available to help in any way possible.

