Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary of a home.

Laredo Police are searching for 25-year-old Luis Manuel Gonzalez.

The incident happened on May 10 when officers were called out to the 2300 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the homeowner who said someone had broken into their home through a window.

The homeowner stated that Gonzalez made off with a window A/C unit and a weed-eater.

The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office who determined there was sufficient evidence for an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

