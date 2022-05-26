Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man allegedly responsible for causing a fatal accident on Loop 20 last month has been charged.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Esteban Ezequiel Deleon in connection to the accident that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Mario Alberto Baez Jr.

The incident happened on April 2, at around 6:56 a.m. when officers were called out to the 2800 block of Bob Bullock Loop involving a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a brown Nissan Xterra.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan was Deleon; and the driver of the Nissan Xterra was identified as Baez.

A witness saw the black Volkswagen heading southbound cross over the center dividers and yellow median poles and drive into oncoming traffic colliding into Baez’s vehicle in the process.

Baez was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deleon was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

