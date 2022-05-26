President Biden to comfort families of Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde, TX (ASSOCIATED PRESS) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to console the families of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting when a lone gunman shot 19 children and two teachers to death at Robb Elementary school.

In a brief statement, the White House said that the president and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden is scheduled to meet with religious and community leaders and mourn with the families whose children were killed.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.