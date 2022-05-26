Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Representative Tracy King responds to mass shooting

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of Uvalde has been flooded with support especially from national, state and local leaders.

Representative Tracy King who represents District 80 which includes Uvalde and parts of Webb County says this tragedy hits close to home.

King says at the time of the shooting he was in Uvalde at his office near the civic center.

King is familiar with the school and says his children had attended Robb Elementary.

We asked King on Governor Abbott’s statements regarding mental health and it’s possible link to the shooting.

King believes mental health plays a role at most of the shootings that occur.

King says, “I don’t know if this young man has been candidly been identified as having this issue. But maybe they have, we are investigating that.  Certainly we have a dire need for more mental health care in the state of Texas and it’s very expensive  unfortunately but it’s very much needed.”

King says he certainly believes that mental health played a factor in this shooting.

At this time, King says they will be meeting with families affected to see if they need any assistance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
Davany Garza
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

Latest News

Webb County sees an increase in Republican votes
When are voting results finalized?
Webb County Elections Office
Webb County Elections Office receives mail-in ballots
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary
Man arrested for fatal accident on Loop 20
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20