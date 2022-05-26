Representative Tracy King responds to mass shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of Uvalde has been flooded with support especially from national, state and local leaders.

Representative Tracy King who represents District 80 which includes Uvalde and parts of Webb County says this tragedy hits close to home.

King says at the time of the shooting he was in Uvalde at his office near the civic center.

King is familiar with the school and says his children had attended Robb Elementary.

We asked King on Governor Abbott’s statements regarding mental health and it’s possible link to the shooting.

King believes mental health plays a role at most of the shootings that occur.

King says, “I don’t know if this young man has been candidly been identified as having this issue. But maybe they have, we are investigating that. Certainly we have a dire need for more mental health care in the state of Texas and it’s very expensive unfortunately but it’s very much needed.”

King says he certainly believes that mental health played a factor in this shooting.

At this time, King says they will be meeting with families affected to see if they need any assistance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.