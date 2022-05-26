Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Storm causes damage and flooding in Zapata

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAPATA, TX . (KGNS) - Residents in Zapata are picking up the pieces of their community after Tuesday night’s storm caused flooding and mass destruction.

According to the Zapata County Fire Department, several homes and roads were flooded.

Chief Daniel Arriaga says one person was injured due to flood and was transported to a Laredo Hospital.

The Zapata County Fire Department with the help of the other agencies helped with 14 rescues from flooded houses in the Medina Addition area.

Chief Arriaga says the 14 people were shuttled to a nearby hotel for housing.

Several agencies took part in rescue and recovery efforts including; the Zapata County Fire Department, the Zapata County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the Zapata County ISD Police, Game Warden, and Border Patrol.

Deputies from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office also took the time to help during Zapata’s time of need.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Resident says storm caused thousands of dollars of damages
Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages

Latest News

Storm causes damage and destruction in Zapata
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
LULAC creates fund to help Uvalde shooting victims
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus