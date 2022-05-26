Storm causes damage and flooding in Zapata

ZAPATA, TX . (KGNS) - Residents in Zapata are picking up the pieces of their community after Tuesday night’s storm caused flooding and mass destruction.

According to the Zapata County Fire Department, several homes and roads were flooded.

Chief Daniel Arriaga says one person was injured due to flood and was transported to a Laredo Hospital.

The Zapata County Fire Department with the help of the other agencies helped with 14 rescues from flooded houses in the Medina Addition area.

Chief Arriaga says the 14 people were shuttled to a nearby hotel for housing.

Several agencies took part in rescue and recovery efforts including; the Zapata County Fire Department, the Zapata County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the Zapata County ISD Police, Game Warden, and Border Patrol.

Deputies from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office also took the time to help during Zapata’s time of need.

