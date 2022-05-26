Summer Weather Has Returned

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass from the Desert Southwest and northern Mexico is quickly expanding north and east above Texas. A very shallow layer of moist winds from the gulf has returned at the bottom of the atmosphere. The geographical scope of the hot weather will become quite large, and we will have plenty of sunshine with near 100F heat for the forecast period. Although we are feeling the gulf humidity, the air is quite dry over most of the depth of the atmosphere where our weather occurs, and we will have plenty of sunny days.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.