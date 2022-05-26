Texans travel to Uvalde to donate blood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People from all over Texas rolled up their sleeves to donate blood in Uvalde.

Crowds of people lined up to show their support and give back on Wednesday morning.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says over 200 people went over to donate.

On Tuesday roughly 600 people showed up to give their donations.

The center says donor room appointments are booked through Saturday and walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Uvalde resident Trinity Moreno says she has always helped others in her community.

In a time when blood donations are essential, Moreno wanted to help those who may be in need, especially the kids.

The center says blood supplies are at historically low levels during the summer but with the amount of donors that came out to Uvalde, they are confident their banks will be fully stocked.

Roger Ruiz with the blood center says they remain on standby in case more blood is needed so they are hosting blood drives in Laredo next week.

He says each pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Ruiz says, “Your blood is made up of different components and each patient is unique and different of what they actually need when we say a blood transfusion. Your blood has three components, platelets, plasma and red blood cells, so each one serves and each shares a different function of what it does in your body.”

The first blood drive next week is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at the Webb County Sheriff’s office headquarters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second is the following day on Thursday at the Laredo Police Department from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

