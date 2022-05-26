Shop Local
Tuesday’s storm causes property damage for Laredo resident

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two days since the viewing area was hit by a massive storm that caused severe damage to homes and property.

One of those affected communities was Rancho Penitas.

Jose Luis Salinas is a neighbor who lives out in the area.

He says the storm caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damages as a result of Tuesday’s storm.

He says it wasn’t a regular storm and that it was like nothing he had ever seen before.

Salinas says he and his wife were in bed at the time and were almost crushed by falling rubble and debris when their home was hit.

Salinas says, “We’re scared, me and my wife.  It’s not the same.  We’re 80 years old.  We’re not as strong like we were 20 years ago, you know.  And that makes it worse.  Because you can’t move as fast as before, you know?  And feel the dangers, you know.  But, anyway, we survived the storm.”

Salinas adds that one of his vehicles is useless and the other was left with shattered windows.

