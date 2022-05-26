Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating a document that described possible predictions of harmful outcomes for certain students at one of its campuses.

According to a statement from UISD, a student listed 13 students and two adults at the United High School Ninth Grade Campus.

When officials confronted the student about the document, she claimed that she was pretending to be a character from an anime series.

Due to the nature and the naming of the specific individuals, campus administrators contacted the parents of the students who were named and informed them of the situation.

UISD says disciplinary consequences will be administered and the district will pursue immediate legal action to the fullest extend of the law against anyone who makes any threats against a school or staff member.

The district encourages parents to talk to children about how such threats and messages can lead to severe consequences.

They also encourage students and parents to report any suspicious activity to Laredo Police or UISD Police.

Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus