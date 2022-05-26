UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating several threats made to three of its campuses.

This comes after the district investigated a document that described possible predictions of harmful outcomes for a certain group of students at the United Ninth Grade Campus.

Officials were able to locate the student and hold her accountable. When they confronted her she said she was pretending to be a character from an anime series.

On Thursday, UISD confirmed that two more threats were made to United South Middle School and Washington Middle school as a joke.

However, the district says they will be investigating the threats.

The nature of the threats was not revealed at the moment.

The district says it will be taking disciplinary action against the students responsible for making such threats.

UISD officials and its police department held a press conference at its headquarters to discuss these threats as well as other safety concerns the community may have.

During the conference UISD Police Chief Ray Garner said that his department works with several agencies including, Laredo Police, Border Patrol and Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

He said in the event that a situation was to occur, he would have thousands of officers on standby and ready to take action.

KGNS News will provide more details on this story as they become available.

