Vigil held in Uvalde to honor shooting victims

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vigil was held in Uvalde Wednesday night to honor the lives lost during Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Community members and political figures alike gathered in prayer, as they celebrated the lives of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the shooting.

There was also a community vigil held outside with stories and memories being shared by loved ones.

