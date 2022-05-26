Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb County Elections Office receives mail-in ballots

Webb County Elections Office
Webb County Elections Office(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite a few hiccups, the elections administrator for Webb County says it was a smooth elections day.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says on Tuesday, they did experience some issues with technology and ran out of ballots at one or two locations, but the issues were resolved immediately.

He said there were a lot more people that came out to vote on Election Day than expected.

So far, Webb County has only released the unofficial numbers as mail in ballots were barely received on Wednesday.

Castillo says, “The mail ballots that came in, that were postmarked, that came in before five o’clock yesterday and that were postmarked earlier than the 24, I believe, and those will be counted. We’re trying to verify them, but those won’t be verified until the early voting ballot board meetings and they will meet on May 31 at five o’clock.”

Castillo says when the votes are accepted, and the final numbers are tallied, those results will be given to the party chairs who will be in charge of canvassing the vote.

