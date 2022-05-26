When are voting results finalized?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Secretary of State’s website, even though the primary runoff race took place two days ago on Tuesday, but the results remain unofficial.

While the numbers on the state’s website do reflect 100-percent of the early votes and Election Day votes, they do not include votes on provisional ballots or mail in ballots and that’s what candidates are waiting on before the results are finalized.

So, when it comes to mail in ballots for the May 24 runoff race, they must have been received by the county election’s office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Those received by then must have been postmarked by 7 p.m. on Tuesday Election Day.

Any ballot received after that or not postmarked in time are not counted.

Meanwhile, for mail in ballots and provisional ballots that were received on time, they still need to go through a process called cured.

It’s a process that allows the voter a few days to go in and fix their ballot if there’s a problem with it... Like it’s missing a signature.

This process takes place once actual voting is over and depending on the number of counties in a particular race, it can take a few days or even weeks.

In the congressional race for District 28, that process is taking place right now and is expected to be finalized sometime next week.

According to the state’s website, right now without provisional and mail in ballots, results of the District 28 Congressional Race show Congressman Henry Cuellar at 50.2 percent or 22,694 votes.

With challenger Jessica Cisneros at 49.8 percent or 22,517 votes; a difference of 177 votes.

