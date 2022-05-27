Boy Scouts Troop 615 remembers Uvalde Girl Scout

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting was 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza who was a member of the Girl Scouts in Uvalde.

On the organization’s website, the group is remembering Amerie and her love of volunteering.

The organization’s counterpart, the Boy Scouts Troop 615 has some words to share to the families affected by this devastating tragedy.

Scout master Mark Kwitowski says, “We’re in deep sadness, it’s a terrible tragedy. These things break our hearts and tear us to the core. This scout community where never there’s a tragedy like this, we rally together, and we want to be helpful. That’s one of the scout points. We want to be helpful.”

Scouts are encouraged to create personalized cards for families or friends of the victims, those recovering in the hospital, and first responders.

