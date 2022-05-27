Chick-Fil-A stand opens at Laredo International Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After being without a restaurant for a few years, our local airport has a place where you can “eat mor chikin”!

A Chick-Fil-A marketplace is now open at the Laredo International Airport.

It’s located on the first-floor passenger terminal where Hertz-rent-car used to be.

At the beginning of the month, Laredo City Council passed a motion for the city to execute a food service agreement between the airport and Chick-Fil-A to provide prepared lunch food items and drinks.

Interim airport director Gilberto Sanchez says they are looking at adding two more eateries, one of the first floor and one of the second floor, but it depends on the proposals.

The Chick-Fil-A Marketplace is open for all travelers from monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The lease term will last one year with an option to renew.

The airport will host the official grand opening on Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Before this, the airport only provided food and drinks through vending machines and a little cantina on the second floor.

