Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A stand opens at Laredo International Airport

Chick-Fil-A stand now opens at Laredo Airport
Chick-Fil-A stand now opens at Laredo Airport(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After being without a restaurant for a few years, our local airport has a place where you can “eat mor chikin”!

A Chick-Fil-A marketplace is now open at the Laredo International Airport.

It’s located on the first-floor passenger terminal where Hertz-rent-car used to be.

At the beginning of the month, Laredo City Council passed a motion for the city to execute a food service agreement between the airport and Chick-Fil-A to provide prepared lunch food items and drinks.

Interim airport director Gilberto Sanchez says they are looking at adding two more eateries, one of the first floor and one of the second floor, but it depends on the proposals.

The Chick-Fil-A Marketplace is open for all travelers from monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The lease term will last one year with an option to renew.

The airport will host the official grand opening on Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Before this, the airport only provided food and drinks through vending machines and a little cantina on the second floor.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

City of Laredo pools open for summer!
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Most city pools to close for the season after Labor Day weekend
City of Laredo pools open for summer!
LISD student wins new ride for perfect attendance