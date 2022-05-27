City of Laredo offices to be closed for Memorial Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, there will be several closures in the City of Laredo and Webb County.

The City of Laredo Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30.

All services will resume to normal schedules on Tuesday, May 31.

As far as other city operations and services, there will be regular garbage collection on Monday.

The city landfill will be open during regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will not be lawn-clipping or branch collection services Monday.

The 311-call center will be open regular hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and El Metro fixed-route and El Lift paratransit services will be offering regular operations.

