City of Laredo pools open for summer!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that schools out for summer, Laredo families will be able to make a splash at various city pools.

Every year, the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department opens the pools and splash parks the first weekend after school lets out to mark the start of the summer season.

Eddie Millan with the parks department says the pools are closed on Mondays; however, they are open Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Millan says they are ready to open but they can always use some more help.

“We’ve been out there recruiting, we are expected to open on time with all our lifeguards the amount that is needed we have our fingers crossed that they hang on but we’re always looking for more, so if there are still lifeguards interested or if you are interested just give us all call and you can join our team.

If you would like more information on how to get involved you can call 956 794-1765.

