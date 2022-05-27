Driver crashes into utility pole on Market Street

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Crews are fixing utility poles after a driver crashed into a wooden pole early Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Market Street.

According to Laredo Police, a driver crashed into a pole at around 6:30 a.m. and fled the scene.

The pole which holds the traffic light was left dangling at the scene.

Authorities had to close the area while crews were called in to fix the utility poles.

The driver is still at large.

