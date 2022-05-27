Hot hot heat this Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs when it comes to our weather this past week.

We started off with high humidity and high chances of rain which we saw come to fruition on Tuesday night.

Some parts got hit harder with rain and hail than over but nevertheless, here comes the sun once again.

On Friday we started off pretty nice and breezy in the low 70s but we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees by the peak afternoon hours.

If you have any plans this Memorial Day weekend, make sure they include a beach or pool because it’s going to be a hot one!

Now temperatures will flocculate between 101 to 102 but not much is going to change.

As for our Monday Memorial Day, it’s going to be a high of 102; not much is going to change from here.

Keep in mind, the last day of May is this Tuesday, which means prepare for the dog days of summer!

