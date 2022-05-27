House catches fire on Santa Maria and Baltimore

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Firefighters are called out to a house fire in west Laredo early Friday morning.

The fire happened at around 2:45 a.m. when fire officials were called out to Baltimore and Santa Maria for a single-story house fire.

Firefighters managed to battle the flames and put the fires out without incident or injuries.

The house was considered abandoned, and nobody was inside the building during the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

