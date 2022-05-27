Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

House catches fire on Santa Maria and Baltimore

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Firefighters are called out to a house fire in west Laredo early Friday morning.

The fire happened at around 2:45 a.m. when fire officials were called out to Baltimore and Santa Maria for a single-story house fire.

Firefighters managed to battle the flames and put the fires out without incident or injuries.

The house was considered abandoned, and nobody was inside the building during the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

Driver crashes into utility pole on Market Street
Driver crashes into utility pole on Market Street
Driver crashes into utility pole on Market Street
House catches fire on Santa Maria and Baltimore
Storm causes thousands of dollars worth of damage
Tuesday’s storm causes property damage for Laredo resident