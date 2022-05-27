Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
City of Laredo pools open for summer!
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre