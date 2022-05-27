Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week to grieve for our local combat athletes as a prominent name in Laredo passes away.

Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

Ramirez climbed into the ring a total of 27 times picking up eight wins as a professional according to BoxRec.com with his last bout coming in 2016.

While the Laredoan might have hung up his gloves, Ramirez was still very visible in the fight scene around the Gateway City helping out fighters at Los Dos Laredos Boxing Gym and in the corner of his finance Mandy Fuentes during much of her career.

In a message, Fuentes said, Eddie’s final bout was a win as he won his way into heaven.

The Pitbull leaves behind not only Fuentes but a pair of children after passing away at just 34 years old.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.