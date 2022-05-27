Shop Local
LISD student wins new ride for perfect attendance

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high school student will now be rolling around town in a brand-new ride all just for showing up to school!

LISD and Sames kicked off its ninth annual Drive Sames for Education Program.

The district says despite the pandemic and the water line break that left thousands without running water in their homes, the students on the list still made sure to make it to school on time.

Local student Elizabeth Gonzalez of Cigarroa High School was declared the winner.

Gonzalez says this will eventually help me be more successful. I’ll be able to help so many people along the way and into the future. Thank you so much.

Meanwhile Evelyn Sames says Sames is dedicated to educating our youth we couldn’t have selected a better person to win this brand-new Ford from Sames.”

Sames goes on to say this initiative was put in place to give back to well-deserving students before they head off to college.

