Man arrested for allegedly making threat online

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly made a threat online.

Javier Torres was arrested earlier on Thursday and charged with terroristic threat, a class A misdemeanor.

According to reports, Torres had made arrangements to buy a gun optic after responding to a Facebook ad for the gun related to the item.

After having gone through the purchase, he allegedly commented on his own without prompting that he was going “Human hunting.”

The district attorney’s office approved a warrant and Torres was arrested earlier on Thursday.

