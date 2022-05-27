Protestors gather outside NRA convention in Houston

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several local organizations and community leaders were joined by Texas gubernatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke, in Houston for a planned protest against the NRA convention.

With gun control being a focal point of conversation in recent weeks due to a number of mass shootings, many organizers came together on Friday to protest the NRA on day one of its annual conference.

O’Rourke, alongside community organizers, called out officials for failing to stop the tragic events that have occurred in the nation.

While addressing the crowd, O’Rourke said, “To the leadership of the NRA and to those politicians that you have purchased, to those men and women in positions of power who care more about your power than using that power to save the lives of those you are supposed to serve. If you have done anything good, it is the fact that you have brought us here together and we are committing ourselves to act. We will defeat you and we will overcome you and we will leave you behind.”

The convention is scheduled for May 27 to the 29.

