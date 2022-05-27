Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An anonymous tip to police from a concerned citizen results in the arrest of a man and the seizure of several weapons and ammunition.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 37-year-old Javier Torres and charged him for making terroristic threats.

The incident happened on May 25, when Torres purchased a firearm optic on social media.

During the in-person transaction, Torres allegedly told the seller that he was going “human hunting”.

Alarmed by what Torres had said, the seller immediately contacted authorities and an investigation was launched by the Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the LPD Juvenile and Gang Enforcement Team.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to identify Torres as the suspect.

The Investigators presented the evidence of the case to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the findings of the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Javier Torres on charges of Terroristic Threats Felony-3.

On May 26, Laredo Police investigators executed a search and arrest warrant at the home of Torres where he was arrested without incident.

Laredo Police searched the home and found several handguns, extended magazines, long rifles, a bullet proof vest with armor plates, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Laredo Police seize weapons and ammo (Laredo Police Department)

Police say Torres lives roughly 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Due to the proximity of the school the L.I.S.D. Police Department was briefed on the investigation and will be included in all future updates of this case.

Laredo Police would like to thank the concerned citizen for takin the time to contact law enforcement about the concerning comment.

According to the Webb County Jail, Torres has been released from prison.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.