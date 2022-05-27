UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate picture

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating another threat at one of its campuses, as well as a case of inappropriate images at another.

The treat happened at United South High School’s ninth grade campus.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says a student stood up and told other students he would bring a gun to campus.

The student was detained and taken to the juvenile detention center.

The district investigated another incident, this time at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School.

The district says a teacher posed for a picture and students photo-shopped it with an inappropriate message relating to the Uvalde tragedy.

Chief Garner says, when the students came to her, it had the name of a student that had been absent. She was told that they were going to send it to let this female student know they were thinking of her. Then they photo shopped it, and it said some stuff about the Uvalde tragedy. She didn’t know about it. We got statement from other students that the teacher didn’t know the intent.”

That case remains under investigation.

To date UISD has investigated over 20 threats at its campuses.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.