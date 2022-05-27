Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate picture

Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School
Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating another threat at one of its campuses, as well as a case of inappropriate images at another.

The treat happened at United South High School’s ninth grade campus.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says a student stood up and told other students he would bring a gun to campus.

The student was detained and taken to the juvenile detention center.

The district investigated another incident, this time at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School.

The district says a teacher posed for a picture and students photo-shopped it with an inappropriate message relating to the Uvalde tragedy.

Chief Garner says, when the students came to her, it had the name of a student that had been absent. She was told that they were going to send it to let this female student know they were thinking of her. Then they photo shopped it, and it said some stuff about the Uvalde tragedy. She didn’t know about it. We got statement from other students that the teacher didn’t know the intent.”

That case remains under investigation.

To date UISD has investigated over 20 threats at its campuses.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

Mother of Uvalde school shooter asks for forgiveness
Mother of Uvalde school shooter asks for forgiveness
Adriana Martinez
Mother of Uvalde school shooter asks for forgiveness
Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day
Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day
Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal speaks on these remote hearings
Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day