United Longhorn signs with TAMIU for Cross Country

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a joyous occasion over at United High School as a pair of Longhorns are off to the collegiate level to continue their athletic careers.

Destiny Villarreal got a chance to put pen to paper as the United Cross Country star.

She decided to run for Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

The newest member of the Dustdevil family really turned it on as a senior even finishing as the top runner from Laredo at this year’s regional meet.

For Villarreal getting out on her own as a long-distance runner has become something she craves for more than one reason.

Villarreal says, “How much work you put into it and then watching it pay off in the races. I really enjoy running so much, it does so many things for me, it clears my head and is therapeutic and I just really enjoy it.”

Congrats to Villarreal and good luck at TAMIU as she plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice while running for the Dustdevils.

