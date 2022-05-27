Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

United Longhorn signs with TAMIU for Cross Country

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a joyous occasion over at United High School as a pair of Longhorns are off to the collegiate level to continue their athletic careers.

Destiny Villarreal got a chance to put pen to paper as the United Cross Country star.

She decided to run for Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

The newest member of the Dustdevil family really turned it on as a senior even finishing as the top runner from Laredo at this year’s regional meet.

For Villarreal getting out on her own as a long-distance runner has become something she craves for more than one reason.

Villarreal says, “How much work you put into it and then watching it pay off in the races. I really enjoy running so much, it does so many things for me, it clears my head and is therapeutic and I just really enjoy it.”

Congrats to Villarreal and good luck at TAMIU as she plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice while running for the Dustdevils.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

United Longhorn slugger signs with BVU
United Longhorn slugger signs with BVU
Josh Linn signs with BVU
United Longhorn slugger signs on the dotted line
United Longhorn signs with TAMIU for Cross Country
United Longhorn signs with TAMIU for Cross Country
Pair of Panthers Sign on the Dotted Line
Pair of Panthers Sign to Keep on Playing