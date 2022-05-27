Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
United Longhorn slugger signs on the dotted line

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A United Longhorn slugger got a chance to sign on the dotted line.

Josh Linn, an outfielder is on his way to Buena Vista University in Iowa.

While Linn has always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level, the Longhorn didn’t think he would have the chance until recently the Beavers came calling.

Now after a whirlwind of days, Linn is signed, sealed and delivered to BVU.

Linn says, “Honestly everything happened so fast, the coach called, and he said he liked how I played, he saw my videos and told me to get the paperwork done, me and my mom did it in three or four days. It’s going to be something new, something different but I’ll adapt and see what happens. I’m very honored and blessed to play at the next level, one of the few that gets to play and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Congrats to Linn and the adventure he’s off to take headed up to Iowa to play baseball while going also going after a degree in criminal justice.

