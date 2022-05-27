Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day which takes place on Monday, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed but all other services will continue on their regular schedule.

Webb County Offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The next Webb County Commissioners Court meeting will be on Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m. in the Webb County Courthouse.

