‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue

The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.(Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th-century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

The movie wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

