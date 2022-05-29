Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Martinez
Mother of Uvalde school shooter asks for forgiveness
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School
UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate images
Agents and authorities shut down stash house
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo

Latest News

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19