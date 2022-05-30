Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Agents foil human smuggling attempts and shut down stash houses

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen stash houses were shutdown leading to the arrest of several undocumented people.

According to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, the arrests were made this past week.

In total 11 stash houses were found around Laredo that led to the apprehension of over 200 undocumented individuals.

The agency asks the community to report suspicious activity such as human and or drug smuggling to the authorities.

