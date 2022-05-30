Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

American Legion Post 59 holds Memorial Day ceremony

By Alex Cano and Justin Reyes
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In honor of Memorial Day, several local organizations in Laredo decided to pay their respects to fallen heroes by hosting a veterans Memorial Day ceremony.

The American Legion Post 59 brought several local heroes together who have fought for our country to honor them as well as those who have perished while fighting for the U.S.

Over 50 bikers took part and kicked off the ceremony.

Several city and county officials took part in the ceremony including Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar.

It’s one of many ways to honor and thank those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate images

