Biden to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden listens.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will honor fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery Monday afternoon.

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and other officials will accompany Biden in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the wreath-laying ceremony the president will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater at the cemetery.

“Today and every day, we ask God to protect our troops, to shine light perpetual upon the fallen, and to bring comfort to their families,” the president said in a Memorial Day proclamation.

Earlier in the day, he and other family members attended a memorial mass for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer seven years ago to the day.

The first lady carried a bouquet of pink flowers as she entered the church. After the service, the Bidens walked to Beau Biden’s grave in the church cemetery.

