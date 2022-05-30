Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Community member voices concerns over unkempt grass at city entrance

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one of the first things people see when they enter Laredo from Mexico and one person is calling it a total eyesore.

A concerned viewer called KGNS last week to complain about the weeds and unkempt grass at the median over by bridge number two where I-35 starts.

He says that it’s something the officials should show more care for considering they are relying on tourism and the beautification of the city.

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez says this has been a topic of concern for many years.

Rodriguez says, " For many years, you may have seen many different types of, the aesthetics. It had green grass, beautiful trees, but for some reason, for security reasons, it was taken into decision to knock them down, and taking them out. You have seen it at its worst when it was only grass.”

Rodriguez says some of the growth there is due to the spread of wild sunflower seeds and that they are not all weeds.

He goes on to say that he understands the importance to maintain that entrance to the city and the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo

Latest News

How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
File photo: UISD Police Department
School districts discuss safety protocols in wake of Uvalde shooting
Eagle Scout Carlos Perez
Laredo Eagle Scout earns several awards
Commissioners get a glimpse of Binational Park Project
How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy
Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy