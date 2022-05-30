Community member voices concerns over unkempt grass at city entrance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one of the first things people see when they enter Laredo from Mexico and one person is calling it a total eyesore.

A concerned viewer called KGNS last week to complain about the weeds and unkempt grass at the median over by bridge number two where I-35 starts.

He says that it’s something the officials should show more care for considering they are relying on tourism and the beautification of the city.

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez says this has been a topic of concern for many years.

Rodriguez says, " For many years, you may have seen many different types of, the aesthetics. It had green grass, beautiful trees, but for some reason, for security reasons, it was taken into decision to knock them down, and taking them out. You have seen it at its worst when it was only grass.”

Rodriguez says some of the growth there is due to the spread of wild sunflower seeds and that they are not all weeds.

He goes on to say that he understands the importance to maintain that entrance to the city and the U.S.

